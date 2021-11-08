Left Menu

Soccer-West Ham end Liverpool's unbeaten run with memorable win

Substitute Divock Origi gave Liverpool a lifeline with a shot on the turn in the 82nd minute, but the hosts clung on for a memorable victory. West Ham have 23 points from 11 games, with Juergen Klopp's side one point behind them.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-11-2021 00:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 00:04 IST
Soccer-West Ham end Liverpool's unbeaten run with memorable win
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

West Ham United showed that their place in the Premier League's top four was fully warranted as they outmuscled Liverpool for a memorable 3-2 victory at a rocking London Stadium on Sunday. Victory for high-flying West Ham ended Liverpool's 25-match unbeaten run in all competitions and lifted them above Juergen Klopp's side into third place in the table.

An own goal by keeper Alisson gave West Ham a dream start, but Liverpool went in level at halftime thanks to a superb Trent Alexander-Arnold free kick. Craig Dawson hit the bar for West Ham early in the second half as Liverpool wobbled at the back, before Pablo Fornals restored West Ham's lead in the 66th minute when he was played through and his shot evaded Alisson.

Alisson was found wanting again eight minutes later when Kurt Zouma headed in West Ham's third in the 74th minute. Substitute Divock Origi gave Liverpool a lifeline with a shot on the turn in the 82nd minute, but the hosts clung on for a memorable victory.

West Ham have 23 points from 11 games, with Juergen Klopp's side one point behind them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future": pharmacists

Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future...

 Australia
2
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of vaccinations; Explainer - How does Merck's COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer's? and more

Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of...

 Global
4
Greta Thunberg emerged from five decades of environmental youth activism in Sweden

Greta Thunberg emerged from five decades of environmental youth activism in ...

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021