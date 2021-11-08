Left Menu

Soccer-Lazio ask Amazon Prime to cut 'fascists' scene from Maradona series

Lazio have hit out at the makers of Amazon Prime’s dramatised “Maradona: Blessed Dream” series for a scene in which the Roman club are branded fascists, asking for it to be cut.

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Italy

Lazio have hit out at the makers of Amazon Prime's dramatised "Maradona: Blessed Dream" series for a scene in which the Roman club are branded fascists, asking for it to be cut. The scripted series, which follows the life of the former Napoli and Argentina great, features a scene where Diego Maradona's character says "these fascists want to humiliate us", referring to Lazio.

"The reference to fascism is all the more hateful because it is evoked with clear defamatory intent," read a note on the club website. "It manages to achieve the extraordinary result of insulting an entire fanbase and club, moving away from reality and also the thoughts of Maradona himself, who showed on many occasions that he was a friend of Lazio."

Lazio have asked Amazon Prime for the scene that is "as improbable as it is painful" to be cut as it "lacks respect for Lazio fans and the memory of a great champion". A section of Lazio's support have a history of far-right extremism.

The club was fined by UEFA and had sections of their stadium closed for one game in Oct. 2019 after a group of fans were caught making fascist salutes during a Europa League game against Rennes.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

