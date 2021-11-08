Rugby-Rennie rues narrow loss to Scotland

Australia coach Dave Rennie refused to criticise French referee Romain Poite after a controversial disallowed try and a yellow card for prop Allan Alaalatoa in Sunday's 15-13 loss to Scotland at Murrayfield. Captain Michael Hooper thought he had crossed for a first half try, but it was chalked off by Poite and Television Match Official Marius Jonker as Alaalatoa was adjudged to have connected with the face of Scotland defender Matt Fagerson as he cleared out a ruck in the build-up to the score.

Alaalatoa, who would later concede a penalty at the scrum that led to Scotland's winning three points from flyhalf Finn Russell 10 minutes from time, was sent to the sin-bin. "I don't want to have a crack at referees, but that was a pretty tough decision I thought," Rennie told reporters.

"It was a tough game because we just struggled to get things going. We got penalised quite a bit when we thought we had them under pressure. "We struggled to get our game going. There were a handful of decisions that we made and that the referee made that shaped the last 20 minutes.

"But we have to take it on the chin and make sure we are more accurate." It is a third loss in a row for Australia against the Scots, and ends their five-match winning run with England looming large at Twickenham next Saturday.

Rennie admits his team will have to show improvement against Eddie Jones' side. "We didn't play anywhere near as well as we would like to, but we know that," he said. "I thought we defended really well and created multiple turnovers. We've got more in us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)