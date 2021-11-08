Left Menu

Soccer-Real Sociedad reclaim top spot in LaLiga with win at Osasuna

The win extended Sociedad's unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions and saw them reclaim top spot in the standings with 28 points after 13 games, one more than second-placed Real Madrid who have played 12.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 00:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 00:58 IST
Soccer-Real Sociedad reclaim top spot in LaLiga with win at Osasuna
Real Sociedad rallied in the second half to overcome a gritty Osasuna side and claim a 2-0 away win on Sunday to return to the top of the LaLiga standings. Spain midfielder Mikel Merino broke the deadlock in the 72nd minute, trying his luck from outside the box and seeing his shot take a big deflection and trickle into the far bottom corner.

Adnan Januzaj sealed all three points by converting a penalty in the 82nd after winning the spot-kick following a piercing run through the visiting defence and being sent tumbling by Unai Garcia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

