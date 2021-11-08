Left Menu

Athletics-Cheptoo dedicates New York run to slain Olympian Tirop

Kenyan Viola Cheptoo dedicated her second-place run in Sunday's New York City Marathon to Olympian and compatriot Agnes Tirop, who was found stabbed to death in her home last month, and said she would work to bring awareness to gender-based violence. Kenyan police last month arrested the husband of the 25-year-old two-time World Championship bronze medallist Tirop, whose funeral two weeks ago was attended by over 1,000 mourners.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 01:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 01:05 IST
Athletics-Cheptoo dedicates New York run to slain Olympian Tirop

Kenyan Viola Cheptoo dedicated her second-place run in Sunday's New York City Marathon to Olympian and compatriot Agnes Tirop, who was found stabbed to death in her home last month, and said she would work to bring awareness to gender-based violence.

Kenyan police last month arrested the husband of the 25-year-old two-time World Championship bronze medallist Tirop, whose funeral two weeks ago was attended by over 1,000 mourners. Cheptoo was with Tirop in September when she smashed the women-only 10-kilometre world record in Germany, crossing the line in 30 minutes and 1 second.

"It's been really challenging," said Cheptoo, who flew home with Tirop from Germany to Kenya. "There were no signs of abuse because she kept it to herself, and just knowing how she was murdered, the pain that she went through has really affected me." Tirop had finished fourth in the 5,000m at this year's Tokyo Olympics.

Cheptoo is among a group of athletes who came together with Tirop's family to form "Tirop's Angels," a foundation that aims to raise awareness of violence against women. "We want women… to be able to speak up, and we know a lot of athletes are suffering in silence," she said.

Cheptoo finished behind compatriot and Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir at the famed five-borough race on Sunday in her marathon debut. "I ran this race for Agnes,” said Cheptoo. “When it got really tough I just kept thinking, you know, Agnes would have been running in New York in a year or two."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future": pharmacists

Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future...

 Australia
2
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
3
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of vaccinations; Explainer - How does Merck's COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer's? and more

Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021