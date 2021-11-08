Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Mexico City to stretch F1 lead
Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 02:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 02:17 IST
Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrated a dominant win in the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday to surge 19 points clear of Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One championship with four races remaining.
Seven-times world champion Hamilton was second for Mercedes, holding off Red Bull's Sergio Perez who made it onto his home podium for the first time at a jubilant Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US GP: Red Bull were just quicker than Mercedes in Austin, admits Hamilton
Esport-Red Bull and Mercedes take the F1 title fight to virtual world
Motor racing-Mercedes must juggle performance and reliability, says Vowles
Bottas takes pole as Mercedes goes 1-2 in Mexico qualifying
Motor racing-Bottas takes pole in Mexico as Mercedes lock out front row