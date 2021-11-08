Left Menu

Motor racing-Verstappen wins in Mexico City to stretch F1 lead

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 02:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 02:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrated a dominant win in the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday to surge 19 points clear of Lewis Hamilton in the Formula One championship with four races remaining.

Seven-times world champion Hamilton was second for Mercedes, holding off Red Bull's Sergio Perez who made it onto his home podium for the first time at a jubilant Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

