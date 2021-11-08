Left Menu

Soccer-Little leads Arsenal to 4-0 WSL win over West Ham

On Saturday a Sophie Ingle goal gave reigning champions Chelsea a 1-0 win over Aston Villa, and Brighton & Hove Albion beat Everton 1-0 thanks to a strike from Aileen Whelan. The weekend's results leave Arsenal top of the table on 18 points, with Chelsea second on 15 and Tottenham two points further back in third.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-11-2021 02:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 02:30 IST
Soccer-Little leads Arsenal to 4-0 WSL win over West Ham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Kim Little scored twice as Arsenal thrashed West Ham United 4-0 on Sunday to make it six wins from six FA Women's Super League games and keep the Gunners top of the standings. Beth Mead teed up Little to sweep past two defenders and fire home the opener six minutes before the break and the pair combined again seven minutes into the second half for Little to notch her 50th WSL goal.

Mead got on the scoresheet herself with a cool finish before Grace Fisk scored a late own goal to complete the rout. Earlier on Sunday, Ria Percival struck deep into stoppage time to give Tottenham Hotspur a 1-1 draw with Manchester United, her free kick from far out on the left sailing past everyone and bouncing into the net to grab an unlikely point.

Manchester City hammered Leicester City 4-1 to leave the Foxes bottom of the standings with no points and fellow strugglers Birmingham City, who have amassed one point so far, were thumped 3-0 by Reading. On Saturday a Sophie Ingle goal gave reigning champions Chelsea a 1-0 win over Aston Villa, and Brighton & Hove Albion beat Everton 1-0 thanks to a strike from Aileen Whelan.

The weekend's results leave Arsenal top of the table on 18 points, with Chelsea second on 15 and Tottenham two points further back in third.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future": pharmacists

Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future...

 Australia
2
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
3
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of vaccinations; Explainer - How does Merck's COVID-19 pill compare to Pfizer's? and more

Health News Roundup: Australia hits 'magnificent milestone' with 80% rate of...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021