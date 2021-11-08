Left Menu

NFL-Jags' Josh Allen torments Bills' Josh Allen in upset win

Allen - the one who plays for Jacksonville - praised his team mates on a "great team win" and said he never doubted the Jaguars were capable of pulling out a win. "I visualize everything," said Allen.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen recorded a sack, pick and fumble recovery off Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday, in an odd twist to the Jags' 9-6 shock upset win. An object of ridicule across the National Football League (NFL) with only one win through eight weeks, the Jaguars appeared poised for more pain when they welcomed the league's number-one scoring offense to Florida on Sunday.

But Bills quarterback Allen was left with no answers as Jags' linebacker Allen completed his defensive triple, the first time those three plays occurred between two players with the same name. Allen - the one who plays for Jacksonville - praised his team mates on a "great team win" and said he never doubted the Jaguars were capable of pulling out a win.

"I visualize everything," said Allen. "I know I worked my butt off, we all worked our butts off in practice to get right for this week." The Jaguars hit the road next week to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10.

