Soccer-'This is it': Lloyd's career ends as Gotham falls to Red Stars

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 06:04 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 06:04 IST
Twice World Cup winner Carli Lloyd walked off the pitch for the last time on Sunday, as the Chicago Red Stars beat her NJ/NY Gotham FC 1-0 in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) quarterfinals. The two-time Olympic gold medallist donned the national team jersey for the last time last month in a friendly against South Korea, ending her international career as the second most-capped player in world soccer.

Her club career came to a disappointing end as Chicago forward Mal Pugh scored the decisive goal at SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Chicago, but the 39-year-old said she was proud after helping Gotham to their first postseason appearance since 2013. "We played really well today, we really turned this club around and I'm very excited to see the future of this club," said Lloyd. "I'm proud, you know, and I'm sad as well because this is it."

The two-time FIFA Player of the Year has said she plans to stay involved in soccer after her competitive career and reiterated that pledge Sunday. "Although I won't be on the field ever again, I'm going to help this game grow," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

