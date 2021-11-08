Left Menu

PL: West Ham leapfrog Liverpool, Arsenal beat Watford; Spurs held by Everton

West Ham United end Liverpool's long unbeaten run with a 3-2 win on Sunday at the London Stadium that puts them above the Merseysiders in third place in the Premier League (PL) table.

ANI | London | Updated: 08-11-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 09:58 IST
PL: West Ham leapfrog Liverpool, Arsenal beat Watford; Spurs held by Everton
West Ham United in action against Liverpool FC (Photo: Twitter/Premeir League). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

West Ham United end Liverpool's long unbeaten run with a 3-2 win on Sunday at the London Stadium that puts them above the Merseysiders in third place in the Premier League (PL) table. Pablo Fornals' breakaway goal and Kurt Zouma's first West Ham goal were enough to see the Hammers come out on top in an open-ended second half after Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick had cancelled out Alisson Becker's own-goal early in the first half.

Divock Origi swept in a second on the turn to give Liverpool hope of rescuing something, but West Ham kept their nerve to take the three points. The victory puts West Ham on 23 points, one ahead of Liverpool, who drop to fourth. Liverpool went into this game looking to set a new club record of 26 games unbeaten. At Emirates Stadium, Emile Smith Rowe scored in his third successive league match as Arsenal moved up to fifth with a 1-0 win against 10-man Watford. Watford slip to the 17th spot with 10 points.

Elsewhere at the Goodison Park, Antonio Conte's first match as Tottenham Hotspur head coach ended in a goalless draw against Everton. After ending a run of three successive defeats, Everton sit 11th on 15 points, one behind ninth-placed Spurs. At Elland Road, Harvey Barnes's stunning first-half goal earned Leicester City a 1-1 draw against Leeds United. The point moves Leeds up to 15th on 11 points, four points behind Leicester, who drop to 12th. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
2
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future": pharmacists

Annual COVID-19 booster vaccines likely in Australia for "foreseeable future...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021