Sports News Roundup: Tennis-'Haters' will appreciate Djokovic after he retires: Medvedev; NFL roundup: Jaguars stun Bills in a low-scoring win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-'Haters' will appreciate Djokovic after he retires: Medvedev

World number one Novak Djokovic may not enjoy the same kind of adulation from fans as Roger Federer or Rafa Nadal but even the Serb's "real haters" will come to appreciate his records and achievements after he retires, Daniil Medvedev said.

Djokovic avenged his U.S. Open final loss to Medvedev by winning a record-extending sixth title in Paris and a record 37th Masters title on Sunday, fighting back from a set down to win 4-6 6-3 6-3.

NFL roundup: Jaguars stun Bills in a low-scoring win

Matthew Wright kicked three field goals Sunday, and the host Jacksonville Jaguars stifled the Buffalo Bills' top-ranked scoring offense to pull off a 9-6 upset. Wright's 21-yarder with 12:10 left in the game snapped a 6-6 tie, and the Jacksonville defense did the rest. The Jaguars sacked Josh Allen four times, including Dawuane Smoot's 9-yard sack with 1:11 left that took Buffalo out of field-goal range.

Motor racing-Ferrari overtake McLaren in the battle for third

Ferrari hauled themselves back above McLaren in the battle for third place in the Formula One constructors' championship after both drivers finished in the points at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday. From starting the race 3.5 points adrift, the Italian team moved 13.5 clear of their British rivals and with high hopes of making the advantage stick.

Figure skating-'Gladiator' Kagiyama puts rivals to the sword in Turin

Japan's Yuma Kagiyama said his come-from-behind victory at the Gran Premio d'Italia in Turin was a good learning experience ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics after the teenager bounced back from an error-strewn short program to clinch gold. The 18-year-old was seventh after the short program but delivered a personal best of 197.49 points in the free skate, to the 'Gladiator' soundtrack, for a combined 278.02, enough for his second ISU Grand Prix title.

Athletics-Cheptoo dedicates New York run to slain Olympian Tirop

Kenyan Viola Cheptoo dedicated her second-place run in Sunday's New York City Marathon to Olympian and compatriot Agnes Tirop, who was found stabbed to death in her home last month, and said she would work to bring awareness to gender-based violence. Kenyan police last month arrested the husband of the 25-year-old two-time World Championship bronze medallist Tirop, whose funeral two weeks ago was attended by over 1,000 mourners.

Athletics-Olympic champion Jepchirchir, Korir win New York City Marathon

Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir won the 50th running of the New York City Marathon on Sunday, surviving a thrilling three-way battle before sprinting for the finish line, and fellow Kenyan Albert Korir won the men's race. Jepchirchir is the first athlete to pick up Olympic gold and win the famed five-borough race in the same year as she crossed the finishing line in two hours, 22 minutes, and 39 seconds, with compatriot Viola Cheptoo and Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh finishing second and third respectively.

Tennis-Djokovic downs Medvedev to claim record sixth Paris Masters title

Novak Djokovic won a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title and a record 37th premium title by avenging his U.S. Open final defeat against Russian Daniil Medvedev with a 4-6 6-3 6-3 victory in Sunday's showpiece match. The Serbian, who is guaranteed to finish the year as world number one for a record seventh time, beating Pete Sampras's mark, needed time to break Medvedev's sturdy defense but was unstoppable once he found his opening.

Golf-Webb honoured as Australia launches Women's PGA Championship

Australia's top women professionals will compete for the Karrie Webb Trophy when the inaugural Australian WPGA Championship takes place alongside the men's equivalent at Royal Queensland in January, organisers announced on Monday. A restricted field of 24 players, including 2019 Women's PGA Championship winner Hannah Green, will compete for the A$180,000 ($133,164) first prize and a trophy named after seven-times major champion Webb.

Motor racing-Perez lives the dream on home Mexico City podium

Sergio Perez was living the dream on Sunday after becoming the first Mexican Formula One driver to stand on the podium at his home race. The 31-year-old Red Bull driver, who was looking for a job only a year ago, also wrote history as the first Mexican to lead at home before finishing third in a race won by team mate Max Verstappen.

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Mexico City Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (listed in championship order): MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 2, Valtteri Bottas 15)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)