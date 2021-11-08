Left Menu

People are staring to respect Djokovic more, says Medvedev

Daniil Medvedev was all praise for Novak Djokovic on Sunday, after he lost to the Serbian 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Paris Masters final.

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev after Paris Masters final (Photo: Twitter/.Daniil Medvedev). Image Credit: ANI
Daniil Medvedev was all praise for Novak Djokovic on Sunday, after he lost to the Serbian 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the Paris Masters final. World No. 1 held his nerve on Sunday to capture his sixth Paris Masters title by defeating the defending champion. This victory in Paris also marked his record-breaking 37th ATP Masters 1000 crown.

"I have the feeling that people [are] starting more and more to... respect what he has done in tennis more and more, because he continues to beat the records," said Medvedev as per atptour.com. "Only this year he beat the records for being No. 1 for most weeks, 310 it was, and now it's much more [345]. He got to 20 [Grand] Slams [and] almost [completed] a calendar Slam."

"There are going to be new people coming to tennis [in the future] who are just going to read in Wikipedia, or whatever, what were the results, who was the World No. 1 for most weeks, for most times in the end, and they are going to see Novak everywhere. That's when people are going to start to understand, 'Okay, that's amazing what he has done," he added. This was also the 48th match win of a standout season (48-6) for Djokovic as he broke a tie with Rafael Nadal for most Masters 1000 titles. Notably, the Serbian secured year-end No. 1 in the ATP Rankings for a record seventh time on Saturday by reaching the Paris final.

It was the first Paris final to feature the top two players in the ATP Rankings since Stefan Edberg played Boris Becker in 1990 final. (ANI)

