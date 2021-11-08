Cricket-Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998

The Australian cricket team will tour Pakistan next year for first the time since 1998, visiting from March to April for tests, one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match, Pakistan's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday.

"Australia are one of the high-performing sides and them playing in our backyard for the first time after a gap of 24 years will be a special treat for the fans," PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said in a statement.

