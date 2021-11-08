Left Menu

Cricket-Australia to tour Pakistan next year for first time since 1998

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 13:54 IST
The Australian cricket team will tour Pakistan next year for first the time since 1998, visiting from March to April for tests, one-day internationals and one Twenty20 match, Pakistan's cricket board (PCB) said on Monday.

"Australia are one of the high-performing sides and them playing in our backyard for the first time after a gap of 24 years will be a special treat for the fans," PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

