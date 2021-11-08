Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Talking Points from the Bundesliga weekend: TEENAGE INVASION

Bayer Leverkusen fielded two 16-year-olds in their 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin, with Zidan Sertdemir (16 years, 276 days) becoming the second youngest Bundesliga player of all time. He set the record minutes after team mate Iker Bravo (16 years, 298 days) had become the second youngest, behind Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko.

WOLVES HUNTING Coach Florian Kohfeldt has made a successful start at VfL Wolfsburg, their 1-0 victory over Augsburg making it three wins in three games in all competitions.

He started with a 2-0 win at Bayer Leverkusen before his team grabbed their maiden group win over Salzburg in the Champions League. "I must stress that everyone responsible at the club has made my arrival here easier," Kohfeldt said. "There has been quickly the creation of a 'We' across the entire club," he said. "I am only a part of that."

DORTMUND MISFIRE Borussia Dortmund had to wait 53 minutes until their first shot on goal in the 2-1 loss to RB Leipzig, highlighting their desperate need for injured striker Erling Haaland to return as soon as possible.

Marco Rose's team have scored an average 1.8 goals per game without the Norwegian. When Haaland, who has been out since mid-October with a muscle injury, plays this figure goes up to 3.3 goals per game.

Of the 28 league goals scored by Dortmund this season, Haaland, who has played in six of the 11 games, has been involved in 12, with nine goals and three assists. To make matters worse, new signing Donyell Malen, who joined for a reported 30 million euros ($34.7 million) from PSV Eindhoven, has yet to score a league goal this season. ($1 = 0.8655 euros)

