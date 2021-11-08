Left Menu

Abu Dhabi T10 to begin with double header on Nov 19

PTI | Abudhabi | Updated: 08-11-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:06 IST
Abu Dhabi T10 to begin with double header on Nov 19
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 cricket tournament will begin with reigning champions Northern Warriors taking on Delhi Bulls in the first game of the opening night double header on November 19.

England duo of Moeen Ali and Chris Jordan will represent the current two-time champions against a Delhi Bulls side that contains the likes of Dwayne Bravo and Eoin Morgan.

The second match of the opening day will be played between home side Team Abu Dhabi and Bangla Tigers with both teams looking to get off to a perfect start in pursuit of a first Abu Dhabi T10 title.

Team Abu Dhabi has West Indies legend Chris Gayle and England superstar Liam Livingstone, while Bangla Tigers will feature iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi, and former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis.

''We can't wait to get started with another thrilling edition of the cricket's fastest format, and to witness some of the best players in the world here in Abu Dhabi,'' Abu Dhabi T10 chairman and owner, Shaji ul Mulk said in a release. ''The Abu Dhabi T10 promises to deliver a thrilling two weeks of cricketing action and we are excited to welcome back UAE cricket fans to the stadium as we close out a historic cricketing calendar in the country.'' The second day will witness Yusuf Pathan adding his wealth of experience to The Chennai Braves against a Deccan Gladiators outfit with Andre Russell in their ranks.

In total, there will be 35 matches played across 15 days at Zayed Cricket Stadium, with each team playing each other twice before the top four sides advance to the qualifiers scheduled for December 3.

From there, the teams in first and second place in the group stage will feature in a qualifier, with the winner advancing to the final. The losing team of the first qualifier will then get a second chance to reach the summit clash by facing the winner of the day's eliminator between the sides placed third and fourth.

A third and fourth place play-off will be played on December 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021