SC East Bengal announce 33-member squad for ISL 2021-22

SC East Bengal on Monday announced a strong 33-member squad for the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) season. SC East Bengal said they have added experience in every department this season, also drafting in talented young players to find balance.

"The squad has balance and a mix of youth and experience. We have players who have been there in the league from its inception. The foreign players have also played at the highest level and we believe the overall depth of this squad is good," said SC East Bengal head coach Jose Manuel Diaz in a statement. SC East Bengal will have ISL Golden Glove winner Arindam Bhattacharya in goal this season, having jumped ship from ATK Mohun Bagan. The likes of India international Adil Khan will strengthen the backline with Raju Gaikwad adding experience after extending his stay.

Former Perth Glory star defender and Australian centre-back Tomislav Mrcela will also marshal the troops from the back, supported by Croatian U-21 national team stopper Franjo Prce who was part of Italian Serie A side Lazio. The midfield has been bolstered by India U-23 international Amarjit Singh Kiyam who will have support from seasoned campaigners Md. Rafique, Jackichand Singh and Bikash Jairu.

Ajax youth academy product Darren Sidoel and Slovenian midfielder Amir Dervisevic will also pull the strings for the Kolkata-based club, both having rubbed shoulders with some of the best in the business. Nigerian striker Daniel Chima Chukwu, a three-time Norwegian first division league winner with Molde FK, will lead the attacking line for SC East Bengal. Croatia forward Antonio Perosevic will be there to support, so will Balwant Singh, with all his experience in Indian football.

SC East Bengal will take on Jamshedpur FC on November 21 to begin their campaign. Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Sankar Roy, Suvam Sen

Defenders: Daniel Gomes, Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Adil Khan, Hira Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Goutam Singh, Tomislav Mrcela, Franjo Prce, Sarineo Fernandes, Akashdeep Singh Midfielders: Jackichand Singh, Sourav Das, Angousana Wahengbam, Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Md Rafique, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Bikash Jairu, Amir Dervisevic, Darren Sidoel, Romeo Fernandes, Songpu Singsit, Loken Metei

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Naorem Mahesh, Siddhant Shirodkar, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Antonio Perosevic, Subha Ghosh (ANI)

