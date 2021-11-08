Left Menu

Italy judge convicts 70 people in major mafia trial

The case involves the 'Ndrangheta clan, which is based in Calabria, the toe of Italy's boot, and is considered by prosecutors to be the most powerful mafia group in the country, easily eclipsing the more famous Cosa Nostra gang in Sicily. The fast-track trial, held over the weekend, involved 91 defendants and allowed those convicted to have their sentences reduced by a third.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 08-11-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:52 IST
Italy judge convicts 70 people in major mafia trial
  • Country:
  • Italy

An Italian judge found 70 defendants guilty in the first sentencing at one of the country's largest-ever mafia trials. The case involves the 'Ndrangheta clan, which is based in Calabria, the toe of Italy's boot, and is considered by prosecutors to be the most powerful mafia group in the country, easily eclipsing the more famous Cosa Nostra gang in Sicily.

The fast-track trial, held over the weekend, involved 91 defendants and allowed those convicted to have their sentences reduced by a third. Some of those shown by prosecutors to be key 'Ndrangheta members were handed jail sentences of up to 20 years.

Chief prosecutor Nicola Gratteri said the first sentencing provided a basis for the wider proceedings involving a further 300 suspects which started in January in the Calabrian city of Lamezia Terme. The mobsters face charges including extortion, drug trafficking and theft.

"We continue our work with serenity and the firmness needed for such an important trial," said Gratteri, one of the country's most respected anti-mafia magistrates. He added that most of the 19 people acquitted in the trial were marginal suspects.

The last time Italy tried hundreds of alleged mafiosi simultaneously was in 1986 in the Sicilian city of Palermo, a case which represented a turning-point in the fight against Cosa Nostra and marked the beginning of the group's sharp decline. The Calabrian trial involves a large number of white-collar workers and does not target the top hierarchies of the 'Ndrangheta clans in the way the Palermo case did.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021