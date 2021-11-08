Left Menu

Extremely happy with my form, would continue this for World Championship: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

India paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran stated that he has improved a lot since his Tokyo Olympics defeat and would continue this form for World Championship.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 16:52 IST
Extremely happy with my form, would continue this for World Championship: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran
Paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (file image). Image Credit: ANI
India paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran stated that he has improved a lot since his Tokyo Olympics defeat and would continue this form for World Championship. Sathiyan along with Harmeet Desai lifted the men's doubles title at the WTT Contender Tunis 2021 in Tunisia in October.

"It has been a great run after the Olympics. I am much more agile and playing more aggressively. After the Olympics, we had a detailed analysis of the game and those losses actually made me stronger. We had a lot of data and along with my coach we got into the technical part of my game and the small details where I could improve," said Sathiyan as reported by Olympics.com "It is now starting to give us good results. Extremely happy with my form and now I need to keep up this form for the World Championship and the next big tournaments in 2022," he added.

At the WTT Contender in Tunis last month, Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai defeated the French duo of Emmanuel Lebesson and Alexandre Cassin by 11-9, 4-11, 11-9, 11-6. (ANI)

