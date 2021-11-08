Rajasthan record fourth straight win, beat Andhra by 11 runs

Rajasthan recorded their fourth successive win, beating Andhra Pradesh by 11 runs in an Elite C league match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here on Monday.

Rajasthan had earlier defeated Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal in their first three games.

Deciding to bat, Rajasthan first rode on Mahipal Lomror's quick-fire 69 to post a competitive 149 and then restricted the opposition to 138 for 8.

Number 9 VK Sasikanth's blistering unbeaten 47 off just 24 balls went in vain.

Rajasthan lost opener Aditya Garhwal (0) in the first over and was 2 for 1. They also lost skipper Ashok Menaria (4) as they were reeling at 2/12.

Then two-down Lomror, who hit six boundaries and two maximums, and opener Yash Kothari (24 off 24 balls) rallied the innings with their 50-run stand for the third wicket.

After Kothari was trapped in front of the wicket by slow-left arm orthodox bowler Manish Golamaru, Lomror and Deepak Hooda (21) conjured a 49-run stand for the fourth wicket.

It was left-handed batter Lomror, who anchored the innings and took on the Andhra attack with gusto, despite losing partners at the other end.

Chasing 150, Andhra were in a spot of bother at 34 for 5, as Rajasthan spinners Shubham Sharma (3/16) and Ravi Bishnoi (3/20) ran through their top and middle order.

They were staring at a big defeat at 65 for 7, but one-down Nitish Kumar Reddy (38) and VK Sasikanth created a scare with their 65-run stand. Pacer Kamlesh Nagarkoti (2/25) then removed a well-set Reddy in the 19th over to seal the game for his side.

Sasikanth, who struck three boundaries and four sixes, tried his best, but could not take his side home.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan 149 all out (Mahipal Lomror 69, Yash Kothari 25; C Stephen 3/23; Pinninit Tapaswi 3/29) beat Andhra 138/8 (VK Sasikanth 47 not out; K Nithish Kumar Reddy 38; Shubham Sharma 3/16, Ravi Bishnoi 3/20) by 11 runs.

Jharkhand 181/5 (Saurabh Tiwary 58 not out, Ishank Jaggi 51; Rahul Tewatia 2/14, Sumit Kumar 1/23) beat Haryana 165 all out (Harshal Patel 26, Chaitanya Bishnoi 25; Bal Krishna 3/34, Shubham Kumar Singh 3/43) by 16 runs.

Himachal 157/8 (Raghav Dhawan 47, Rishi Dhawan 45 not out; Auqib Nabi 3/35, Parvez Rasool 2/11) beat Jammu and Kashmir 154 (Abdul Samad 55, Auqib Nabi 29; Rishi Dhawan 6/23, Mayank Dagar 2/20) by 4 runs.

