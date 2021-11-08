Left Menu

Former England cricketer Cecilia Robinson dies at 97

Former England cricketer Cecilia Robinson passed away at the age of 97.

ANI | London | Updated: 08-11-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 17:18 IST
ECB logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former England cricketer Cecilia Robinson passed away at the age of 97. According to England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Cecilia was the first person born in Canterbury to play Test cricket, and she represented her county for three decades.

"The thoughts of everyone at the ECB are with the friends and family of former England Women player Cecilia Robinson, who has died aged 97," ECB said in a statement. Captain for Kent Women, Cecilia scored two Test centuries and captained her country on one occasion. She played 14 Tests for England, between 1949 and 1963.

According to Kent Cricket, after retiring from her cricket career, she became Games Mistress at Roedean School in East Sussex, eventually becoming head of Roedean's Junior House, and was also Women's captain of Tenterden Golf Club. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

