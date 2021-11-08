Left Menu

Rugby-South Africa expect Scots to run the ball at Murrayfield says Mostert

South Africa lock Franco Mostert says they are braced for an attacking Scotland side who are likely to use the creative talents of flyhalf Finn Russell to play a running style of rugby at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 18:06 IST
Rugby-South Africa expect Scots to run the ball at Murrayfield says Mostert

South Africa lock Franco Mostert says they are braced for an attacking Scotland side who are likely to use the creative talents of flyhalf Finn Russell to play a running style of rugby at Murrayfield on Saturday. The Boks beat Wales 23-18 nL1N2RX0KG in their autumn international series opener in the pouring rain of Cardiff at the weekend after the hosts left the Principality Stadium roof open, ending any chance of anything other than a kicking duel.

But Mostert expects the Scots to show more ambition and creativity with ball in hand, which will test South Africa in a different way. Gregor Townsend’s Scotland side tried it in their 15-13 win over Australia nL1N2RY099 on Sunday but were not accurate enough, something the tourists know they will look to improve on.

"We know Finn Russell is a good player, but we don’t look at one player only, we look at the whole team," Mostert told reporters. "And you could see in the performance at the weekend that they play some running rugby. "We will have to counter that with our defence, but it will take a team effort to back it up."

Mostert believes there is plenty of room for improvement for the Boks, despite picking up a first win in Cardiff since 2013. "We can sharpen up on everything, it was not the perfect game from us," he said, adding that they should not get sucked into moving away from their forward-based kicking style game if Scotland run the ball.

"We must stick with our game plan and not try to do something different." South Africa are likely to be without fullback Damien Willemse, who was concussed early on against Wales and must go through return to play protocols. That could see the return of Willie le Roux.

The team is also boosted by the availability of wing Sbu Nkosi, who missed the start of the tour with passport and visa issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021