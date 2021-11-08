Left Menu

T20 WC: Really confident, loving the role I have, says Mitchell Marsh

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh on Monday said that he is feeling really confident and he is loving the role assigned to him in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 08-11-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 18:14 IST
Mitchell Marsh in action (Photo/ ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Batting at number three earlier this year, Marsh registered even scores of 30 or more in the 10 T20s, including four half-centuries.

"I wouldn't ever say you're comfortable in international cricket but I'm feeling really confident at the moment. I just go out there, get a clear role before the game. At times that changes, but we've all taken that on board. I love the role I've got at the moment and that's what I try and go out and do," Sydney Morning Herald quoted Marsh as saying. "We've spoken about it at times, depending on match-ups: if we get outside the power play and there's a lot of spin to be bowled, it makes a lot of sense to send Glenn Maxwell in because he's such a good player of spin," Marsh said.

After the game against England, Marsh started to come in at number three in the ongoing World Cup and he scored 53 off just 32 balls against West Indies. "We've said we've got to be really fluid to win this tournament and flexible and that's what we are, but I'm listed at 3 always," said Marsh.

Australia will square off against Pakistan in the semi-final of the World Cup on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

