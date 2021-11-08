Left Menu

Soccer-Czech manager Silhavy to miss Estonia qualifier due to COVID

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 08-11-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 19:00 IST
  • Czech Republic

Czech Republic head coach Jaroslav Silhavy will miss their final World Cup 2022 qualifier at home to Estonia on Nov. 16 after testing positive for COVID-19, the Czech FA said on Monday. Silhavy's assistant Jiri Chytry will stand in, it added.

The Czechs are level on 11 points with Wales in Group E but sit in second place behind leaders Belgium, who have 16, on goal difference albeit having played a game more. The top team qualify for the finals in Qatar while the second-placed side go into the playoffs.

