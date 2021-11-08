Soccer-Czech manager Silhavy to miss Estonia qualifier due to COVID
Czech Republic head coach Jaroslav Silhavy will miss their final World Cup 2022 qualifier at home to Estonia on Nov. 16 after testing positive for COVID-19, the Czech FA said on Monday. The top team qualify for the finals in Qatar while the second-placed side go into the playoffs.
Reuters | Prague | Updated: 08-11-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 19:00 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
Czech Republic head coach Jaroslav Silhavy will miss their final World Cup 2022 qualifier at home to Estonia on Nov. 16 after testing positive for COVID-19, the Czech FA said on Monday. Silhavy's assistant Jiri Chytry will stand in, it added.
The Czechs are level on 11 points with Wales in Group E but sit in second place behind leaders Belgium, who have 16, on goal difference albeit having played a game more. The top team qualify for the finals in Qatar while the second-placed side go into the playoffs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Estonia
- Czechs
- World Cup
- Jaroslav Silhavy
- Wales
- Belgium
- Qatar
- Czech Republic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indore artists make rangoli to cheer team India in T20 World Cup
Rugby-United States game important ahead of Wales clash, says All Blacks Foster
India will play well, win the World Cup: Mohammed Shami's brother ahead of Ind Vs Pak T20 WC
Cricket-Afghanistan hope World Cup success can bring joy back home
Cricket-Scotland eye test status with strong T20 World Cup show