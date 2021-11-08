Left Menu

Soccer-Barca unveil Xavi as new manager in front of thousands at Camp Nou

Barcelona presented Xavi Hernandez as their new head coach in front of thousands of fans at the Camp Nou on Monday. The 41-year-old Barca great signed his contract, which runs until 2024, on the pitch alongside club president Joan Laporta.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 19:03 IST
Soccer-Barca unveil Xavi as new manager in front of thousands at Camp Nou

Barcelona presented Xavi Hernandez as their new head coach in front of thousands of fans at the Camp Nou on Monday.

The 41-year-old Barca great signed his contract, which runs until 2024, on the pitch alongside club president Joan Laporta. "It's a historical day for Barcelona. Welcome, Xavi," an emotional Laporta told the supporters during the ceremony where the ex-midfielder was accompanied by his family.

"Thank you all. I don't want to get emotional but I am, I feel goosebumps," Xavi told the fans. "This is the biggest club in the world and I'm going to work hard to reach your expectations. Barcelona can't accept a draw or a defeat. We have to win all the games."

Xavi joined after Barca paid his release clause https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-soccer-spain-fcb-xavi/soccer-xavi-set-for-barca-as-al-sadd-agree-to-coachs-release-idUKKBN2HQ156 with Qatari club Al-Sadd. He will replace the sacked Ronald Koeman nL1N2RN3BY. "I come prepared. My DNA didn't change. We need to take charge, have the ball, create opportunities, be intense. We have a mission to rescue many things that were lost," Xavi said.

Struggling Barca are ninth in LaLiga, 11 points adrift of leaders Real Sociedad and 10 behind arch-rivals Real Madrid. After the presentation Xavi talked about how discipline will be a major factor in his project as Barcelona manager.

"We have to start with new rules that are going to be strict. It's not a matter of being tough, it's about having norms," he told reporters. "When we had norms in the locker room things were good, when we didn't, it went bad. So, we need to have order. Being professionals.

"It's a medium to long-term project but we'll need to work really hard to find the results. The expectation and the demand will be the highest. No excuses will be made or accepted."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021