Left Menu

Deandra Dottin smashes ton as West Indies beat Pakistan by 45 runs in 1st ODI

Deandra Dottin smashed a brilliant century as West Indies defeated Pakistan by 45 runs in the first women's ODI on Monday.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 08-11-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 19:05 IST
Deandra Dottin smashes ton as West Indies beat Pakistan by 45 runs in 1st ODI
Deandra Dottin (Image: Windies Cricket). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Deandra Dottin smashed a brilliant century as West Indies defeated Pakistan by 45 runs in the first women's ODI on Monday. The West Indies opener smashed 132 off 146 balls and smoked 18 fours and two sixes following Pakistan's stand-in captain Sidra Nawaz opted to bowl after winning the toss. This was Dottin's best score in the format.

Dottin added 119 runs for the third wicket with Hayley Matthews, who scored 57 off 67 (eight fours), as their partnership set the platform for the tourists to post 253 for eight before Shemaine Campbelle scored a brisk 23 off 20. Dottin's century and the eventual Pakistan defeat eclipsed Anam Amin's maiden five-wicket haul. The left-arm orthodox from Lahore returned five for 35 with two of her 10 overs being maiden. Anam accounted for Dottin, Rashada Williams (15 off 40), Hayley Matthews, Campbelle and Kycia Knight (six off six).

Birthday girl Fatima Sana, who came into this match after recording a five-wicket haul in the fifth and final ODI against West Indies in Antigua in July, took two for 65. This match marked a significant moment in the 20-year-old's career as she opened the bowling for Pakistan against the very opposition to whom she bowled as a net bowler when they were in the city two years ago for three T20Is.

Pakistan crumbled in their reply. Opener Sidra Amin was caught on the last ball of the second over and one-drop Ayesha Zafar was LBW on the last ball of the eighth over. Both batters were sent packing by Shakera Selman. Iram Javed fought back with a 34-ball 40 as she added 57 runs for the fourth wicket with Kainat Imtiaz (24 off 60), but the dismissal of the former pretty much settled the game in the visitors' favour.

Aliya Riaz top-scored with 46 off 61 (three fours). She was run out in the 47th over with Pakistan 56 runs away from the target. The two teams will play the second ODI on Thursday at the same venue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021