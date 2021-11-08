Left Menu

T20 WC: India win toss, opt to bowl against Namibia

India won the toss and opted to bowl against Namibia in their final Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ICC-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India won the toss and opted to bowl against Namibia in their final Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. Speaking at the toss, India skipper Virat Kohli said, "We'll bowl first. The tosses have been a big factor, and when I've won a couple we'll do what we wanted to do from the start."

On the other hand, Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus said, "It's a good opportunity to go up against arguably the world's best side, and for our batsmen to go up against that bowling line-up of theirs. It was a big thing to get through the group stages." India was knocked out of the World Cup on Sunday after Afghanistan failed to defeat New Zealand. Even if the Men in Blue wins against Namibia, they would not be able to leapfrog New Zealand at the second position in Group 2 to make the semi-finals.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Namibia Playing XI: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Zane Green (wk), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz. (ANI)

