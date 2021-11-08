Rohit is looking over things for a while now: Kohli hints at his "successor"

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday more or less confirmed that Rohit Sharma will replace him as T20 International skipper and said that the senior opener has been ''overlooking things for a while now''.

Rohit, who is Kohli's deputy in the T20 World Cup, is tipped to take the mantle of captain of the India T20I side from the upcoming shortest format matches against New Zealand at home, beginning November 19.

''I've been immensely proud of how the team has played. Now I think it's time for the next lot to stake this team forward. Obviously Rohit is here and he's overlooking (sic) (overseeing) things for a while now,'' Kohli said during the toss ahead of India's final T20 World Cup match against Namibia here.

''It's been an honour for me, I was given the opportunity and I tried to do my best. But it's also time to create some space and move forward.'' Ravi Shashtri is also donning India head coach's hat for the last time in this match.

