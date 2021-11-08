Ravi Shastri bids adieu to 'one of the greatest teams in history of game'

Team India's outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri on Monday recalled his "fantastic" journey with the side and said he wanted to make a difference which he did during his stint with the Virat Kohli-led side. Barring the below-par show in the ongoing tournament, the Men In Blue have performed exceptionally well under coach Shastri and skipper Kohli.

India had defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds to clinch the Test series earlier this year. The Kohli-led side had also defeated England 3-2 in the T20I series in March this year. "It (journey) has been fantastic. When I took this job, I said in my mind I want to make a difference and I think I have. Sometimes in life, it's not all about what you accomplish, it's what you overcome," Shastri said before the India-Namibia game.

"And what these guys have overcome over the last five years, the way they have travelled across the globe and performed in every part of the globe in all formats of the game will make this - irrespective of what's happened here - as one of the greatest teams in the history of the game. "I have absolutely no doubt in my mind. It's unfortunate that we are out of this tournament but that takes nothing away from a great side," he added.

Ravi Shastri also praised Team India's winning run across the globe - West Indies, Sri Lanka, Australia, England - in the longest format of the game. "(High point) Across all formats there are plenty. But winning in red-ball cricket across the globe - West Indies, Sri Lanka, Australia, England we are leading the series. It could be the longest lead in the history of cricket because the next Test is next year," said Shastri.

"To go across and beat all these sides every team in white-ball cricket - T20 or 50 over - we have beaten sides in their den which was my endeavour and team's endeavour. "We were always labelled as big bullies at home, but when you had to travel outside you didn't have the goods. But this team has shown they have more and plenty of that," he added.

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid was appointed head coach of the senior side last week and he will take over the reins from Ravi Shastri after the ongoing T20 World Cup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)