Left Menu

T20 WC: Good opportunity to go against arguably world's best side, says Gerhard Erasmus

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus said that he feels great to play against team India and termed them as the world's best side.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 08-11-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 20:18 IST
T20 WC: Good opportunity to go against arguably world's best side, says Gerhard Erasmus
Virat Kohli and team (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus said that he feels great to play against team India and termed them as the world's best side. Namibia is locking horns with India for their final Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

"It's a good opportunity to go up against arguably the world's best side, and for our batsmen to go up against that bowling line-up of theirs. It was a big thing to get through the group stages," said Erasmus in a post-match presentation. "It was something we couldn't replicate back home, and it's been a massive event back home and for us here. Frylinck comes into the side today, he's fit to go. Everyone back home is quite inspired by what we have done and we had some amazing messages over the last few weeks," he added.

India was knocked out of the World Cup on Sunday after Afghanistan failed to defeat New Zealand.Even if the Men in Blue wins against Namibia, they would not be able to leapfrog New Zealand at the second position in Group 2 to make the semi-finals. India won the toss and opted to bowl against Namibia in their final Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021