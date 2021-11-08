Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg diagnosed with diabetes

Left Menu

Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg has been diagnosed with diabetes and said Monday he will miss his national teams upcoming World Cup qualifiers to get used to the small treatment. Dolberg, who also plays for French club Nice, said in a message posted on Instagram that he doesnt think the disease will affect his playing career.Denmark has already qualified for next years tournament with eight wins in Group F.Dolberg said he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.I am honestly relieved to finally have discovered the reason for feeling a bit off the last couple of weeks, Dolberg wrote.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 08-11-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 20:30 IST
Denmark striker Kasper Dolberg has been diagnosed with diabetes and said Monday he will miss his national team's upcoming World Cup qualifiers “to get used to the small treatment.” Dolberg, who also plays for French club Nice, said in a message posted on Instagram that he doesn't think the disease will affect his playing career.

Denmark has already qualified for next year's tournament with eight wins in Group F.

Dolberg said he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

“I am honestly relieved to finally have discovered the reason for feeling a bit off the last couple of weeks,'' Dolberg wrote. “Also I'm extremely happy that the doctors could tell me that with the right treatment, it will have no effect on my football career!'' The 24-year-old Dolberg joined Nice from Ajax in 2019. He has scored three goals in nine matches this season but had been struggling in recent weeks.

