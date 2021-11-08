Soccer-Newcastle appoint ex-Bournemouth boss Howe after Bruce exit

Newcastle United have appointed former Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe as their new head coach on a three-year contract following the departure of Steve Bruce last month, the Premier League club said on Monday.

"Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the appointment of Eddie Howe as the club's new head coach on a contract until summer 2024," the club said in a statement https://www.nufc.co.uk/news/latest-news/newcastle-united-appoint-eddie-howe-as-head-coach.

