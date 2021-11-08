Left Menu

T20 WC: Ashwin, Jadeja shine as India restrict Nambia to 132/8

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja picked three wickets each as India restricted Namibia to 132/8 in the final Super 12 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 08-11-2021 21:12 IST
Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli (Image: T20 World Cup's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • United Arab Emirates

Namibia were 94/7 in the 16th over but Jan Frylinck and Ruben Trumpelmann smashed boundaries in the last few overs to take their side to 132/8.

Put into bat first, Namibia got off to a decent start as the side scored 31 runs in the first four overs. Jasprit Bumrah got the scalp of Michael van Lingen in the fifth over which triggered a collapse. Craig Williams, Stephan Baard and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton departed in quick succession as Namibia got reduced to 47/4 in the tenth over.

Put into bat first, Namibia got off to a decent start as the side scored 31 runs in the first four overs. Jasprit Bumrah got the scalp of Michael van Lingen in the fifth over which triggered a collapse. Craig Williams, Stephan Baard and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton departed in quick succession as Namibia got reduced to 47/4 in the tenth over.

Skipper Gerhard Erasmus and David Wiese did try to revive Namibia's innings but Ashwin dismissed the captain as the team lost half their side. Wickets kept falling at regular intervals and Namibia were soon found reeling at 117/8. In end the, Namibia reached 132/8 as the side scored 37 runs in the last four overs.

Brief Scores: Namibia 132/8 (David Wiese 26, Stephan Baard 21; Ravindra Jadeja 3-16) vs India (ANI)

