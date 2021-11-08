Left Menu

T20 WC: Ravi Shastri has raised bar and deserves all praise, says Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer praised team India's head coach Ravi Shastri for his exemplary work done during his tenure.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 08-11-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 21:34 IST
T20 WC: Ravi Shastri has raised bar and deserves all praise, says Wasim Jaffer
Ravi Shastri (Photo/BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer praised team India's head coach Ravi Shastri for his exemplary work done during his tenure. Barring the below-par show in the ongoing tournament, the Men In Blue have performed exceptionally well under coach Shastri and skipper Kohli.

India had defeated Australia by three wickets against all odds to clinch the Test series earlier this year. The Kohli-led side had also defeated England 3-2 in the T20I series in March this year. "Criticize them for WC, but let's not forget as far as Test cricket is concerned @RaviShastriOfc and co were just what the doctor ordered. The team progressed ahead like a tracer bullet and became a dangerous customer abroad. Ravi Bhai & co raised the bar and deserve all the praise," tweeted Wasim Jaffer.

Former India skipper Rahul Dravid was appointed head coach of the senior side last week and he will take over the reins from Ravi Shastri after the ongoing T20 World Cup. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021