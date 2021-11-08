Soccer-LaLiga talking points

Here are the talking points from the weekend's action in LaLiga: THREE TEAMS DISTANCE THEMSELVES FROM THE REST

Surprise package Real Sociedad won 2-0 at Osasuna on Sunday to stay top of LaLiga with 28 points from 13 games. Real Madrid and Sevilla also won and are only one point behind the leaders, who have played a game more than their rivals. As the trio keep pace with each other at the summit, they are beginning to distance themselves from the rest of LaLiga.

All of the teams from Atletico Madrid in fourth to 10th-placed Valencia failed to win at the weekend and the difference from third to fourth place is already four points. ATLETICO AND BARCELONA KEEP DISAPPOINTING

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona disappointed their fans in almost identical fashion as they threw away big leads in their respective games, allowing their opponents to score three goals in the second half to tie 3-3 with a stunner in stoppage time. Barcelona were held at Celta Vigo on Saturday after leading 3-0 and new manager Xavi Hernandez knows he has a difficult task trying to lift the morale of a team who are ninth in the standings and yet to win away in LaLiga this season.

On Sunday, Atletico experienced similar drama at Valencia, who they led 3-1 before being pegged back, and the pressure is starting to mount on coach Diego Simeone as the LaLiga champions have won one of their last six games in all competitions. EMERY GETS BACK TO WINNING WAYS

After turning down Newcastle United's interest, Unai Emery got back to winning ways in LaLiga with Villarreal. Despite good results in the Champions League, where Villarreal are level on points with leaders Manchester United in Group F, Sunday's 1-0 home win over Getafe was the club's first in almost a month in LaLiga and settled the nerves.

Emery said he was flattered by Newcastle's interest but had decided to stay in Spain. With that distraction cast aside the victory against Getafe was a welcome response by his players. They are now 12th and only five points off the European places.

