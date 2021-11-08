Left Menu

Rohit Sharma becomes third cricketer to score 3,000 runs in men's T20I

Indian batter Rohit Sharma on Monday completed 3000 T20I runs and became the third cricketer in the world to achieve this feat.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 08-11-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 21:59 IST
Rohit Sharma becomes third cricketer to score 3,000 runs in men's T20I
Indian batter Rohit Sharma (Photo/ICC-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Indian batter Rohit Sharma on Monday completed 3000 T20I runs and became the third cricketer in the world to achieve this feat. Rohit reached the 3000 run mark in the ongoing match against Namibia in ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is at the top of the tally with 3227 runs, which is followed by New Zealand's Martin Guptill and India's Rohit Sharma with 3115 and 3008 runs respectively. India restricted Namibia to 132/8 in the Group 2 match. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were picks of the bowlers as they scalped three wickets each for India.

For Namibia, David Wiese and Stephan Baard played knocks of 26 and 21 runs respectively and no batter from their side crossed the 30-run mark. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021