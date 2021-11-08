Left Menu

Soccer-Smith Rowe called up to England squad, Ward-Prowse ruled out

Forward Rashford has opted to remain with Manchester United to focus on regaining full fitness while Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse will miss the team's World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino due to illness. Chelsea midfielder Mount will be monitored after his arrival at St George's Park was delayed because of recent dental surgery while United left back Shaw is following concussion protocol following a head injury in the 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 22:08 IST
Soccer-Smith Rowe called up to England squad, Ward-Prowse ruled out

Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe has received his first call up to the England senior squad while Mason Mount, Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw, James Ward-Prowse have not reported for duty, the country's Football Association (FA) said on Monday. Forward Rashford has opted to remain with Manchester United to focus on regaining full fitness while Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse will miss the team's World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino due to illness.

Chelsea midfielder Mount will be monitored after his arrival at St George's Park was delayed because of recent dental surgery while United left back Shaw is following concussion protocol following a head injury in the 2-0 loss to Manchester City. The FA said that Smith-Rowe, who has scored four goals in 11 Premier League appearances for Arsenal this season and was part of their Under-21 side, had reported to the senior team's camp.

England sit top of Group I with 20 points from eight games, three points ahead of Poland. They host Albania on Nov. 12 and play San Marino away three days later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more power

Intel 12th-generation Alder Lake chips faster than M1 Max, but use more powe...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for children; Global COVID-19 cases near 250 million as Delta surge eases and more

Health News Roundup: Costa Rica issues COVID-19 vaccine requirement for chil...

 Global
4
14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. Bipin Rawat

14th edition of Cyber security conference 'c0c0n' to be inaugurated by Gen. ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021