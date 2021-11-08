India sign off T20 WC campaign with 9-wicket win over Namibia

India signed off their disappointing T20 World Cup campaign with a nine-wicket win over Namibia here on Monday. India reached the target of 133 in 15.2 overs with Rohit Sharma (56) and KL Rahul (54 not out) stitching 86 runs for the opening stand to set up the win in their final Super 12 match.

Suryakumar Yadav also remained not out on 25.

For Namibia, Jan Frylinck took one wicket.

Earlier, India restricted Namibia to 132 for 8. Invited to bat, Namibia struggled to get going and they suffered a batting collapse after an opening stand of 33 between Stephan Baard (21) and Michael van Lingen (14).

David Wiese top-scored for Namibia with a 25-ball 26.

For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets apiece while Jasprit Bumrah got two.

This match is the last for Virat Kohli as India captain in T20 Internationals while Ravi Shashtri is donning the head coach's hat for the last time.

Brief Scores: Namibia: 132 for 8 in 20 overs (David Wiese 26; Ravindra Jadeja 3/16, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/20). India: 136 for 1 in 15.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 56; KL Rahul 54 not out; Jan Frylinck 1/19).

