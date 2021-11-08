Newcastle United appoint Eddie Howe as head coach

Premier League club Newcastle United appointed Eddie Howe as the club's new head coach on a contract until summer 2024. The 43-year-old arrives on Tyneside having left AFC Bournemouth last summer, ending a long affiliation with the Cherries as a successful player and manager.

As well as amassing more than 300 senior appearances for the south coast side as a player, he also has the distinction of managing AFC Bournemouth through all four tiers of English football, culminating in five years in the Premier League between 2015 and 2020. "It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family. This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players," said Eddie Howe in a statement.

"I would like to thank the club's owners for this opportunity and thank the club's supporters for the incredible welcome they have already given me. I am very excited to begin our journey together," he added. Newcastle United co-owner, Amanda Staveley said, "We have been incredibly impressed by Eddie through what has been a rigorous recruitment process. As well as his obvious achievements with AFC Bournemouth, where he had a transformational impact, he is a passionate and dynamic coach who has clear ideas about taking this team and club forward." (ANI)

