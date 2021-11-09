Boxing-Fury brothers issue warning to Jake Paul after training session

Left Menu

Tommy Fury vowed to knock YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul out in the second round when the pair square off on Dec. 18 in Tampa, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said in a video posted to Twitter on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2021 04:43 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 04:43 IST
Tommy Fury vowed to knock YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul out in the second round when the pair square off on Dec. 18 in Tampa, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said in a video posted to Twitter on Monday. The 22-year-old Tommy made the claim after working out with newly-minted trainer Tyson, who knocked Deontay Wilder out last month in Las Vegas to retain his WBC belt.

"The run this morning was good. Good leg work. Feeling good, feeling fit. Trainer T doing the best job," Tommy said of Tyson. "What's happening to Jake Paul?" Tyson asked.

"He's getting knocked the spark out. Two rounds," Tommy replied. "Jake Paul, we're coming for you," Tyson said.

"Be ready," added Tommy. Tommy Fury won on the undercard of Paul's August fight against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, which Paul won on points.

Tommy comes from a long line of boxers but has also looked to grow his celebrity outside the sport and appeared on the British reality show Love Island in 2019. Paul said he expects to stop Fury inside eight rounds but said it is hard to know what to expect against a fighter that has such a limited resume.

"Tommy Fury hasn't been tested, so we will see how he responds," Paul said at a press conference over the weekend. "Is he actually a Fury, or will we find out that he's just a half Fury? Does he have the heart like his brother, or is he just living in the shadow of his brother?

"I think the beautiful thing about this fight is stepping into the unknown."

