Tennis-Sabalenka, Swiatek in same group at WTA Finals

World number two Aryna Sabalenka and 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek have been drawn in the same group for the season-ending WTA Finals, which begins on Wednesday in Guadalajara.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2021 10:12 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 10:10 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

World number two Aryna Sabalenka and 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek have been drawn in the same group for the season-ending WTA Finals, which begins on Wednesday in Guadalajara. The event, contested by the world's top eight singles players and eight doubles teams, was relocated to Mexico from Shenzhen due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in China.

Monday's draw saw Sabalenka and Swiatek joined by Greece's Maria Sakkari and Spain's Paula Badosa in 'Group Chichen Itza'. Sabalenka is the top seed after world number one Ash Barty decided not to travel to Mexico. Barty would face quarantine issues when she returned home to Australia, and she said she wanted to focus on her preparations for the Australian Open in January.

Czech Barbora Krejcikova, who won her maiden Grand Slam at Roland Garros in June, was drawn with compatriot Karolina Pliskova, Spain's Garbine Muguruza, and Estonian Anett Kontaveit in 'Group Teotihuacan'. The women's tour said the groups were named after ancient cities in Mexico and are a tribute to the pre-Colombian era of Mexican history.

