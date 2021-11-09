England are very well balanced team, hope we can create big upset, says Kiwi pacer Boult

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult said England are a very balanced team, ahead of Black Caps clash against them in the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Few teams can match New Zealand's consistency in ICC competitions in recent years and Kane Williamson's side looks to be firmly in the groove as they approach another knockout stage. Semi-finalists at the last ICC Men's T20 World Cup five years ago, the Black Caps have also been runners-up in the two most recent Cricket World Cups and added the inaugural World Test Championship to their collection earlier this year.

Talking about carrying the momentum or starting again in the knockout stage, Boult told New Zealand Cricket, "For me, it is starting again. We are against some classy opposition coming to the business end of the tournament. And what has worked really with us currently is that guys worked together, try to be as accurate as they possibly can and they tried to I suppose read the wicket as quickly as can. Pushing forward that's gonna be a big couple of things check for us." Boult also opened up about their opposition in SF, England as he said: "Fellow match winners. They are a very well balanced team and playing some very well white-ball cricket at the moment. So let's hope we can create a big upset. It has been a good history between both sides. So am sure there is a lot of people back home watching this with interest."

The pacer also explained the importance of early wickets in the match. He said: "Early wickets do put major pressure on the opposition. So some days it happens some days it doesn't. Obviously, look to disturb a very powerful England top order and I think we will be successful but definitely it doesn't come easy." Boult was all praise for Adam Milne as he said: "The guy works incredibly hard. he is playing some brilliant white-ball cricket at the moment. I know he is excited to get this opportunity and out here with fern on his chest. So yeah hopefully he plays a big role over the coming weeks."

Milne took one for 17 from four excellent overs and joined fellow seamers Trent Boult (3/17) and Tim Southee (2/24) in making life difficult for the Afghanistan batters in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The semifinals will see Group 1 toppers England take on New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on 10 November while Group 2 toppers Pakistan will play Australia in Dubai on 11 November. The final will be played in Dubai on 14 November. (ANI)

