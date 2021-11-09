Tvesa finishes T-9, aims for strong end to season

Indian golfer Tvesa Malik carded a final round 68 to finish a creditable tied ninth, her second top-10 outing in less than four months, at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International here.

The Indian added 68 to her earlier rounds of 74-60-67 to finish 10-under 278.

Tvesa, who had four Top-10s in the first nine events of the season, slowed down a bit after that, though she was T-11 at Swiss Ladies and T-12 at Open de France and T-19 in Dubai. She had finished runner-up at Gant Ladies Open in July. The latest Top-10 will help her aim for a strong finish in the final two events of the LET season.

Aditi Ashok closed the week with 68 and was 9-under 279 and T-13, while Diksha Dagar had missed the cut.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko fired a final round of 65 to triumph by five shots. Ko, who is seventh in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings, began the day on 16-under-par and started well with a birdie on the first. She totalled 23-under.

Tvesa had an action-packed final round with eight birdies, but her aggressive play also led to four bogeys.

Aditi was 5-under through 10 and then dropped just one bogey but had no more birdies.

The two-time Major winner, Ko, continued her fine form with birdies at five and seven before she sank an eagle putt on the par-five ninth to make the turn in 5-under 31. Another birdie on the 10th gave Ko a six-shot lead and she rolled in her final birdie on the 13th to post a winning total of 23-under-par.

Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul had another successful week on the Tour with a second-place finish after a final round of 66 (-6).

Thitikul now has an unassailable lead in the 2021 Race to Costa del Sol with 3,264.46 points to her name. The Thai star became the youngest ever winner of the Race to Costa Del Sol.

Tied for third place on 13-under-par was Spaniard Carlota Ciganda and England's Alice Hewson, who shot rounds of 68 and 69, respectively. Germany's Olivia Cowan and Australia's Whitney Hillier finished in a share of fifth place on 12-under-par after shooting rounds of 66 and 67, respectively.

