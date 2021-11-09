Left Menu

Injured Paul Pogba ruled out of France's World Cup qualifiers

Paul Pogba has been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland after suffering a right thigh injury, the French Football Federation (FFF) stated on Monday.

France midfielder Paul Pogba . Image Credit: ANI
Paul Pogba has been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland after suffering a right thigh injury, the French Football Federation (FFF) stated on Monday. Pogba is being replaced in the squad by AS Roma's Jordan Veretout. The midfielder was last seen leaving Monday's training session with team doctor Franck Le Gall.

"Paul Pogba is forced to withdraw from France's next two games at the Parc des Princes against Kazakhstan and against Finland in Helsinki," a statement from the French football federation read. France are top of their qualifying Group D with 12 points from six games. Didier Deschamps' side can secure a spot in FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar with one win from their final two qualifying matches.

France are already missing out on the services of another Manchester United star, Raphael Varane, who was recently ruled out for several weeks with a hamstring issue. (ANI)

