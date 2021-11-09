Left Menu

PTI | Playadelcarmen | Updated: 09-11-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 12:36 IST
Lahiri finishes T-40 after a promising start in Mexico; Hovland wins
Image Credit: Twitter(@anirbangolf)
India's Anirban Lahiri ended a disappointing weekend with a round of one-over 72 that saw him tumble to T-40 at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba. It was his worst finish in four visits to the tournament.

Lahiri, who was a promising T-5 after 66-67 on the first two days, had cards of 70-72 in a tournament that produced very low scoring. He had two birdies, a bogey and a double on the final day in a week when he had two double bogeys, one each on the last two days.

He will now feature in the Hewlett Packard Houston Open next week.

Meanwhile, Viktor Hovland won again on the PGA Tour. The Norwegian star was very dominant especially over the weekend with 62-67 and ended 23-under for four days and won by four shots over Carlos Ortiz of Mexico. It made him the first repeat winner since Mayakoba began in 2007.

Hovland took control with three birdies on the front nine and never let go, even as Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and others tried to chase.

Hovland won last year with a birdie putt on the final hole for a one-shot victory. He also had a birdie on his last hole when he won the Puerto Rico Open in the spring of 2020.

Hovland was superb on the greens with 28 birdies for the week at El Camaleon. He moved to No. 4 in the FedExCup standings and No. 10 in the world ranking.

Scheffler shot 66 and finished alone in fourth. Matthew Wolff, the 36-hole leader who fell out of the mix with a 74 in the third round, bounced back with a 65 on Sunday to tie for fifth with Joaquin Niemann (66).

Hovland is the fifth consecutive foreign-born winner on the PGA Tour, a streak that began with Sungjae Im of South Korea winning in Las Vegas. He was followed by Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland, Hideki Matsuyama of Japan and Lucas Herbert of Australia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

