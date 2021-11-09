Left Menu

Spain picks Méndez to replace Pino for World Cup qualifiers

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 09-11-2021 12:48 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 12:36 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Spain called up Brais Méndez to replace the injured Yéremy Pino ahead of decisive World Cup qualifiers.

Pino was the third player dropped from the squad because of injuries before matches at Greece and against Sweden in Group B of European qualifying.

Pino injured a muscle on Sunday in Villarreal's 1-0 win over Getafe in the Spanish league.

Spain coach Luis Enrique already had to replace Barcelona players Ansu Fati and Eric García because of injuries in their team's 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Fati was replaced by Raúl de Tomás and García by Diego Llorente.

Spain is two points behind group leader Sweden. La Roja plays at third-placed Greece on Thursday and hosts Sweden on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

