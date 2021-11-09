Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Djokovic wants to coach when he calls time on career; Tennis-Sabalenka, Swiatek in same group at WTA Finals and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Djokovic wants to coach when he calls time on career

Novak Djokovic plans to become a tennis coach once he calls time on his playing career as he has no intention of taking his knowledge "to the grave", the world number one told Serbian media after clinching the Paris Masters on Sunday Djokovic secured a record-breaking 37th Masters title and his sixth in Paris with a 4-6 6-3 6-3 win nL1N2RY09K over Russia's world number two Daniil Medvedev, who won his maiden grand slam trophy when he beat the Serbian in September's U.S. Open final.

Tennis-Sabalenka, Swiatek in same group at WTA Finals

World number two Aryna Sabalenka and 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek have been drawn in the same group for the season-ending WTA Finals, which begins on Wednesday in Guadalajara. The event, contested by the world's top eight singles players and eight doubles teams, was relocated to Mexico from Shenzhen due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in China.

Tennis-Wheelchair champion Alcott to retire after Australian Open

Wheelchair tennis world number one Dylan Alcott will bid for a record-extending eighth successive Australian Open title at his home Grand Slam before bowing out of the sport, he said on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Melbourne man will look to go out on a high after having completed the "Golden Slam" in 2021, winning all four of the quad singles titles at the Grand Slams and a second successive Paralympics gold at Tokyo.

NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin ties for 4th on all-time goals list

Tom Wilson scored twice and Alex Ovechkin moved up the all-time goals list as the Washington Capitals earned a 5-3 win against the visiting Buffalo Sabres on Monday. Ovechkin scored his 741st career goal to tie Brett Hull for fourth most in NHL history. He added two assists for Washington, which was 0-2-1 in the previous three games. Ovechkin's goal was his league-leading 11th of the season, and his second assist was the 600th of his career.

NFL-Sponsors split on Rodgers's anti-COVID-19 vaccine stance

Insurance company State Farm said on Monday it was sticking by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after another of his sponsors dropped him amid controversy over his decision not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 last week and faced backlash for telling reporters at a press conference in August that he was "immunized" in response to a question about whether he had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Motor racing-Hamilton clarifies his comments about Bottas, Perez

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton moved on Monday to defuse comments he made about Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas and Red Bull's Sergio Perez after Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix. The Briton, who trails Red Bull rival and Mexico race winner Max Verstappen by 19 points with four races remaining, took to Instagram to clarify his words.

NBA-U.S. judge tosses ex-Knicks star Oakley's lawsuit over ejection from game

A U.S. judge in Manhattan on Monday dismissed former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley's lawsuit against Madison Square Garden (MSG) over his forcible ejection from a basketball game nearly five years ago. Circuit Judge Richard Sullivan said video "conclusively demonstrates" that security guards did not use excessive force in ejecting Oakley, now 57, from a Feb. 8, 2017 televised game between the Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers.

Giants' Farhan Zaidi wins MLB Executive of the Year

Farhan Zaidi, who masterminded the San Francisco Giants' turnaround from a sub-.500 team to the best team in the 2021 record season, was selected Major League Baseball's Executive of the Year on Monday. Thanks in large part to moves made by Zaidi, whose title is president of baseball operations, the Giants went 107-55, setting a franchise single-season record for wins. San Francisco had finished 29-31 in the abbreviated 2020 season.

Olympics-Polish luger says Beijing crash could have been 'tragedy'

Polish luger Mateusz Sochowicz said his accident while training on the Olympic track near Beijing on Monday could have resulted in "tragedy" if he had not taken evasive action to try to avoid a closed barrier. Sochowicz fractured his left kneecap and cut his right leg to the bone after hitting the barrier at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre that will be used for the Beijing Olympics in February.

Boxing-Fury brothers issue warning to Jake Paul after training session

Tommy Fury vowed to knock YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul out in the second round when the pair square off on Dec. 18 in Tampa, the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said in a video posted to Twitter on Monday. The 22-year-old Tommy made the claim after working out with newly-minted trainer Tyson, who knocked Deontay Wilder out last month in Las Vegas to retain his WBC belt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)