Left Menu

Kolkata's Mitrabha Guha becomes India's 72nd Grandmaster

Kolkata based International Master Mitrabha Guha has become the 72nd Grandmaster of India after completing the requirement by securing his third and final GM norm at GM Third Saturday Mix 220 - Novi Sad, Serbia.

ANI | Novi Sad | Updated: 09-11-2021 14:17 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 14:17 IST
Kolkata's Mitrabha Guha becomes India's 72nd Grandmaster
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Kolkata based International Master Mitrabha Guha has become the 72nd Grandmaster of India after completing the requirement by securing his third and final GM norm at GM Third Saturday Mix 220 - Novi Sad, Serbia. The 20-year-old who scored his second GM-norm at the Sheikh Russel GM tournament in Bangladesh, a fortnight ago had already crossed the 2500 barrier in the second round of the tournament.

To achieve the GM title, a player has to secure three GM norms and cross the live rating of 2,500 Elo points. All India Chess Federation (AICF) congratulated Mitrabha for the remarkable achievement after he defeated GM Nikola Sedlak of Serbia in the ninth round.

"Kolkata based International Master Mitrabha Guha becomes the 72nd Grandmaster of the country after completing the requirement by securing his third and final GM norm at GM Third Saturday Mix 220 - Novi Sad, Serbia. All India Chess Federation congratulate Mitrabha for the achievement," AICF wrote on their website. On Sunday, Nagpur-based teenager Sankalp Gupta became the 71st Grandmaster of India after completing the third and final norm at the GM Ask 3 round-robin event in Arandjelovac. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021