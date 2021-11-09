Left Menu

Injured Tielemans out of Belgium''s World Cup qualifiers

He got hurt last weekend with Leicester during a 1-1 draw against Leeds in the Premier League.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 09-11-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 15:34 IST
  • Belgium

Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans has been ruled out of his national team's upcoming World Cup qualifying matches because of injury, the federation said Tuesday.

Federation spokesman Stefan Van Loock said the Leicester player will miss Group E matches against Estonia later this week and at Wales on Nov. 16.

Belgium will qualify for next year's World Cup with a win over Estonia, or if Wales fails to beat Belarus on Saturday.

The Belgian federation did not specify the nature of Tielemans' injury. He got hurt last weekend with Leicester during a 1-1 draw against Leeds in the Premier League. Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said after the match that Tielemans' calf was sore.

