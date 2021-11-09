Left Menu

Soccer-West Ham defender Ogbonna sustains serious knee injury

West Ham United centre back Angelo Ogbonna sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during last weekend's 3-2 Premier League win over Liverpool, the East London club said on Tuesday.

West Ham United centre back Angelo Ogbonna sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during last weekend's 3-2 Premier League win over Liverpool, the East London club said on Tuesday. West Ham said in a statement https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2021/november/09-november/angelo-ogbonna-injury-update that a scan on Monday revealed damage to Ogbonna's right knee, adding that the Italy international had begun his recovery.

"After being substituted following a separate incident that led to him suffering a cut above his eye, Angelo felt some discomfort in his right knee so we scanned him to ascertain the extent of the injury," the club's head of medical Richard Collinge said. "That scan has shown up some damage to the anterior cruciate ligament and we have begun his rehabilitation immediately. Angelo will see another specialist this week and we will then have a clearer picture around his timeline of recovery."

West Ham moved to third on the Premier League table after Sunday's win over Liverpool, which also ended the Merseyside club's 25-match unbeaten run in all competitions. David Moyes' side next play at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Nov. 20 after the international break.

