Rugby-South Africa name team to take on Scotland
South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber named the following team to take on Scotland in their test at Murrayfield on Saturday:
15-Willie le Roux, 14-Jesse Kriel, 13–Lukhanyo Am, 12–Damian de Allende, 11–Makazole Mapimpi, 10–Elton Jantjies, 9–Herschel Jantjies, 8–Duane Vermeulen, 7–Kwagga Smith, 6–Siya Kolisi (capt.), 5–Franco Mostert, 4–Eben Etzebeth, 3–Trevor Nyakane, 2–Bongi Mbonambi, 1–Ox Nche
Replacements: 16–Malcolm Marx, 17–Steven Kitshoff, 18–Vincent Koch, 19-Lood de Jager, 20–Jasper Wiese, 21–Cobus Reinach, 22–Handre Pollard, 23-Frans Steyn. (Compiled by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)
